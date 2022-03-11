POCO X4 Pro 5G Teased Ahead Of India Launch; Android 11, 120Hz Refresh Rate Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

POCO X4 Pro 5G and the M4 Pro 5G were recently unveiled at a global launch event. While the latter was quickly launched in India, the POCO X4 Pro 5G appears to be making its way there as well. The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be launched in India on March 22nd, according to teaser graphics spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav.

It will most likely be an online-only event. Except for the big camera module on the back, the design is nearly identical to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. It's probable that the teaser image announcing the launch date may be released in the coming days.

POCO X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The POCO X4 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shielding. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is in charge of processing, and the Adreno 619 GPU is in charge of graphics. It features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone comes preloaded with the MIUI 13 custom skin, based on Android 11.

For security, the POCO X4 Pro features a fingerprint sensor on the side, as well as an IR blaster, a 3.5mm audio connector, and twin stereo speakers. The Poco X4 Pro has 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be upgraded to 1TB using a microSD card. Mobile Hotspot, A-GPS, USB Charging, Wi-Fi, 5G, and 4G VoLTE are among the smartphone's connectivity features.

In terms of optics, the POCO X4 Pro 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 108MP f/1.9 main camera (64MP camera sensor for Indian variant), an 8MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 Macro Shooter. Some of the camera's features include dual native ISO and 9-in-1 pixel binning technology. On the front, there's a 16MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfies.

A 5,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery powers the smartphone. In addition to being non-replaceable by nature, the cell supports 67W Turbo Charging technology.

POCO X4 Pro 5G Price And Availability

The POCO X4 Pro would cost about Rs. 25,390 in India. The POCO X4 Pro is expected to be released on April 21, 2022. This is the base edition of the POCO X4 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which will be available in Laser Blue, Laser Black, and Poco Yellow colours.

