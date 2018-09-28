Police busts robbery ring responsible for stolen Apple products worth $1 million

Calfornia seems to be cracking down on thieves who enter Apple stores during the opening hours and run away with as many devices as possible. This week the police arrested and charged 17 people who allegedly were a part of these robberies at Apple Stores across 19 of the state's counties, the SF Gate reports.

These thieves steal iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and pretty much everything they can grab from the store, making the losses reach up to $1 million for the Cupertino-based company.

California Attorney General Xavier Beccera issued a statement on the matter saying:

"Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals," Beccera said in the statement. "Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking. We will continue our work with local law enforcement authorities to extinguish this mob mentality and prosecute these criminals to hold them accountable."

The arrests were made on the basis of the investigation that involved many law enforcement agencies across California. Although the exact number of robberies at Apple stores hasn't been revealed, a local news outlet claims there were 21 in the last five months across the state, with some stores facing multiple hits.

The thieves reportedly wear hoodies to hide their faces from security cameras and witnesses, they enter the store in large numbers, snatch the products from the display tables and run away. Such heists are often over in a matter of seconds. Apple would be relieved to find out that the robbery ring was busted.

