Possible Moto G7 Play spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 SoC

A new Motorola smartphone with Moto G7 moniker spotted on Geekebench with entry-level specifications. Considering the offered specs-sheet, the alleged Moto G7 is expected to be the Moto G7 Play, which will be the most affordable smartphone from the 7th Gen Moto G series of devices.

The Moto G7 Play is expected to offer the same design philosophy as of the high-end Moto G7 or the Moto G7 Plus smartphone. However, the Moto G7 Play will have entry-level internals, and this listing does suggest the same.

Moto G7 Play on Geekbench

According to the Geekbench 4 listing, the Moto G7 Play is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 3 GB of RAM. The smartphones score 1260 points on the single core and 4759 points on multi-core performance. These scores are similar to the other devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset.

The Moto G6 Play came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC (launched in 2018), and the Moto G7 Play seems like a nice updated compared to the last Gen Moto G Play.

When it comes to software, the Moto G7 Play is in-line with the other Motorola smartphones and offers Android 9 Pie (probably stock Android). As of now, there is no official confirmation on the launch date or the pricing of the smartphone.

Considering the leak, the Moto G7 Play is expected to launch by the end of Q1 of 2019 and likely to cost around Rs 10,000. At the expected price tag, the smartphone will compete against the likes of the Realme 2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Asus ZenFone Max M2, and Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro.

Via