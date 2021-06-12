Possible Realme 9 Design Tipped Via Leaked Renders; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is gearing up for the Realme GT launch, but that's not the only device that the brand has in the pipeline. The company is also said to e working on the Realme 9. The Realme 8's successor was spotted at the company's official support page which confirmed its existence. The upcoming series will be comprising the standard and the Pro model. The Realme 9 Pr recently bagged its certification via TENAA. Now, a new leak has revealed the design of the possible Realme 9. Does the upcoming smartphone offer any new design language? Let's find out:

Alleged Realme 9 Full Design Leaked

The alleged Realme 9 renders come via courtesy of Passionate Geeks. The blogging website has shared the renders that suggest a design similar to the Realme 7 Pro. The device can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch display with the camera cutout positioned on the upper left.

The handset can be seen with a gradient rear panel with a sunrise design. The back panel has a vertical camera on the top-left which is packed with four cameras. The right panel of the handset has the volume rockers and the power key.

The handset will have the 3.5mm headphone jack and the USB Type-C port at the bottom along with the speaker grille. The handset will have a fingerprint scanner integrated inside the power key on the right panel.

Will Realme 9 Indeed Feature An Identical Design As The Realme 7 Pro?

If we believe this report, then the Realme 9 will have a similar design as the Realme 7 Pro. However, Realme has already incorporated a new design with the Realme 8 series. So, this is highly unlikely that the company will switch back to an older skin for the upcoming Realme 9.

While we can expect similarities to the Realme 8, this report suggesting an identical design as the Realme 7 Pro is likely incorrect. Since the Realme 9 is said to arrive later this year, we can expect some authentic information to surface in the coming months.

Along with the specs, we would also get some insight into the Realme 9' hardware. It would be interesting to see if the device will be launched with just 5G network support or will have a 4G variant similar to the previous-gen models.

