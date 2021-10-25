Possible Redmi Note 11 Pro Stops By Geekbench; Dimensity 920 SoC, 8GB RAM Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is just a few days away from launching the new-generation Redmi Note smartphone lineup. The Redmi Note 11 series comprising the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ alongside the vanilla model is making its debut on October 28 in China. The official teasers have already started dropping in at Weibo sharing the hardware details. Now, one of the variants is said to have paid a visit to the mobile benchmark website Geekbench.

Alleged Redmi Note 11 Pro Features Leaked On Geekbench

The mystery device which has appeared at Geekbench has the 21091116C/6UC model number. These are likely to be the Redmi Note 9 Pro's variant as per the online reports. The benchmark website has revealed the MediaTek MT6877T processor powering the handset. Just for reference, this processor is also known as the Dimensity 920 SoC.

It is worth mentioning that all the recent leaks and rumors have suggested the same octa-core premium mid-range 5G processor for the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This is one of the reasons this mystery 21091116C/6UC handset is anticipated to be the Pro model.

To recap, the vanilla Redmi Note 11 is tipped to launch with the Dimensity 810 SoC, while the top-end model (Redmi Note 11 Pro+) is said to be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 processor. Apart from the processor, the Geekbench listing has revealed an 8GB RAM configuration for the alleged Redmi Note 11 Pro.

There is no mention of any other RAM option or even the storage configurations. However, if we go by the previous leaks, this handset might also come with another 6GB RAM option. The storage capacity is likely to offer is up to 128GB. The Android 11 OS is also confirmed by this Geekbench database.

As far as the benchmark scores are concerned, the 21091116C has scored 3607 and 9225 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The other variant which has the 21091116UC model number has achieved 740 and 2221 points.

It is yet to be confirmed if both this device is indeed the Redmi Note 11 or some other variant. Unless the device pops at other certification platforms, the same would be hard to confirm.

via

Best Mobiles in India