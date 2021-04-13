Just In
Possible Oppo Reno6 Variant Gets Benchmarked; Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM Tipped
Oppo might have started working on the Reno6 series which will be another premium-mid range lineup with a 5G network support. The same is being speculated as a mystery Oppo smartphone has been spotted at the Geekbench database. The device with the Oppo PEXM00 model number has been benchmarked and is said to be one of the three models which will be announced in the Reno 6 lineup.
Oppo Reno6 Series Variant Listed On Geekbench
The Oppo PEXM00 smartphone is listed on Geekbench with an octa-core Snapdragon processor with a 1.80GHz clock speed. The motherboard mentioned is 'lito' which is associated with the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. The smartphone will be launched with 8GB RAM as per the benchmark website.
The Oppo PEXM00 will be shipped with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. This can be expected to be topped with the Color OS 11 user interface. The only other detail which this listing reveals is the benchmark scores. This Oppo Reno6 variant has achieved 3,167 points in the single-core and 7,500 points in the multi-core test.
The Oppo PEXM00 isn't a newbie at the rumour mill. Earlier leaks and a TENAA website listing have suggested that the device will be launched with an AMOLED display. The panel will measure 6.43-inches and will have FHD+ resolution support. The leaks have also hinted at a triple-lens camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary lens.
The other camera features are not known at the moment. This Oppo Reno6 variant is said to feature a waterdrop style notch instead of a punch-hole. The notch will be a storehouse for a 32MP selfie camera as per the past leaks. Also, the handset is leaked with a 2,100 dual-cell battery setup.
We can't be sure if the Oppo PEXM00 will be launched in the Reno 6 series or will be a part of some other lineup. This can only be confirmed once any authentic leak surfaces revealing its moniker or the company drops any teaser for the same.
