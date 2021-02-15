Possible Sony Xperia 10 III Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony might be working on a new Android smartphone which will be launched in the Xperia lineup. A mystery smartphone by the company has made it to Geekbench. The device is said to be the Sony Xperia 10 III and is likely to be a mid-range product as per the listing. The handset's processor and benchmark performance have been shared on the website. Check out the details:

Sony Xperia 10 III Specifications Leaked At Geekbench

The alleged Sony Xperia 10 III has visited the Geekebench database with the "Sony A003S0" model number. The listing was reported by Sumahonifo. The device is listed with an unnamed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. As per the benchmark website, this is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 1.8 GHz. The motherboard mentioned is 'lito'.

This processor is said to be the Snapdragon 690. The mid-range chipset will have eight cores and a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It is also said to come with 5G-network support. Apart from the processor, the Sony Xperia 10 III's Geekbench listing suggests that the handset will launch with 6GB RAM. Sadly, there is no mention of the storage capacity.

The handset will run on the latest Android 11 OS as per the benchmark website. The Sony Xperia's benchmark performance includes 601 points in the single-core test and 1821 points in the multi-core test. No other feature has been detailed by the Geekbench database. It remains to be seen what other hardware features this device will bring to the table.

The smartphone has been leaked a couple of times online in the past. The device is said to feature a dual-selfie camera setup. Its camera hardware is said to comprise a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor. We might get some more details on the camera hardware.

