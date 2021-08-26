Possible Vivo Y15s Features Revealed Via Geekbench; First Vivo Handset With Helio G35 SoC? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched multiple 'Y' series smartphones all across the globe. The brand recently unveiled the Vivo Y33s and the Y21 in the Indian market. Within just a week of the launch, another mystery Vivo smartphone has been spotted online. The rumour mill suggests it to be the Y15s and its latest sighting at Geekbench reveals some more details.

Alleged Vivo Y15s Stops By Geekbench

The rumoured Vivo Y15s has appeared at the Geekbench database with the V2120A model number. Notably, this model number was earlier spotted at the IMEI database. Both these website listing is an indication for an imminent launch. But, the timeline is under the wraps as of now.

Going by the Geekbench listing, the upcoming Vivo Y15s will have the MT6765V/CB processor. This chipset is none other than the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is worth mentioning that Vivo has launched numerous budget smartphones. But none has been equipped with this entry-level octa-core gaming chipset.

The Y15s would be the first Vivo budget handset to ship with the Helio G35processor. The Geekbench listing has also confirmed 2GB RAM and Android 11 OS. It is currently not known if there will be any other RAM variant. Also, the storage capacity isn't revealed by this leak. However, the 2G RAM option would likely be paired with a 32GB storage configuration as per the current industry standards.

Speaking of the benchmark scores, the Vivo Y15s has achieved 150 points in the single-core test and 549 points in the multi-core test. The battery, display, and camera specifications are yet to be revealed by the leaks and official teasers. Nevertheless, considering this is a budget smartphone the expected features would be an HD+ display, a triple/ dual-camera setup, and at least a 5,000 mAh or bigger battery unit.

Can We Expect Its Launch Next Month?

While the company hasn't announced the Vivo Y15s launch date officially, we can expect its debut in September or in the coming few months. That's also because Vivo has been aggressive with launches in the Y series. So there are possibilities that we can see the Vivo Y15s hitting shelves sometime soon. We'll keep you posted with the details on the same.

