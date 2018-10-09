Pre-book your OnePlus 6T today to be the first to get it when its launched

OnePlus, the leading smartphone maker will soon be taking the wraps off its much-anticipated flagship - the OnePlus 6T. Launching on 30th October in India, the smartphone will without a doubt bring top-of-the-line specifications and some unique features to the table for the tech-savvy mobile consumers in the Indian market and globally.

As the launch is inching closer, OnePlus has already created a buzz, initiating a word-of-mouth around the upcoming OnePlus 6T. The company is known for promoting its products in a unique manner since the very first OnePlus device. Well, it was no different this time around as well.

Be the first one to get the OnePlus 6T

Adding to the build-up, the company has also announced that the fans can pre-book the OnePlus 6T even before the official launch. You don't only get the chance to be among the first to purchase the device, but also get added benefits from the company. Pre-bookings will open starting 12 noon on 9th October 2018 on Amazon.in, Croma outlets and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

Ahead of the festive season, consumers will be able to avail a lot of offers while purchasing the OnePlus 6T. You just need to follow few simple steps to get your hands on the brand new flagship from OnePlus.

How to avail the pre-booking offers

All you need to do is buy an Amazon.in e-Gift Card worth Rs.1,000 starting 12 pm on 9 October, that can be redeemed to buy the OnePlus 6T, when the device goes live for open sale on 2nd November 2018. It gets better, consumers who pre-book the device will also get a pair of OnePlus' all-new Type-C Bullets earphones, worth Rs.1490 along with an additional Rs.500 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance on completion of the purchase of the OnePlus 6T. This effectively gives the pre-booked OnePlus 6T customers a value of Rs.1,500 with the purchase of a Rs.1,000 Gift Card.

Witness the unveiling

If you are someone who wants to attend the launch event of the device to get a proper look and feel of the device, OnePlus has got it covered too. The event will be held at the KDJW Stadium, inside Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi at 8:30 pm on 30th October 2018.

Launch invites will be available at Rs.999 via oneplus.in from 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, 17th October 2018. Attendees will be the first in the world to experience the style and power of the OnePlus 6T at the experience zone at the launch venue. In addition, all fans who attend the launch event will get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise.

For those who won't be able to make to the event, there will be a live stream of the event through the company's official India website.

Disruptive Screen Unlock

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will have a futuristic Screen Unlock feature. The company also teased the new feature in a short video hinting at the futuristic 'Screen Unlock' technology on the company's much-awaited new flagship smartphone.

To make the technology more secure and safe, OnePlus has combined the hardware and self-learning algorithms that are capable of preloading your biometric information to offer a zippy unlock experience.

The engineers at OnePlus has used a dedicated 'Trust Zone' which is found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 to store your fingerprint information. The zone serves as an isolated virtual space for the sake of confidentiality.

A battery that just keeps running

The OnePlus 6T will undoubtedly be a battery powerhouse. It has already been confirmed that the new flagship will have a larger battery that will be capable of keeping the device fired up before you seek for the Dash charger.

The new battery will be as big as 3700 mAh, definitely a bigger unit than the OnePlus 6' 3300 mAh unit. This promises to keep up with your rigorous usage. To top it all, the company is also said to be bringing an enhanced version of the popular Dash Charge. The upcoming OnePlus 6T will be backed by an improved version of the company's Dash charging technology. This also means that the OnePlus 6T will take even lesser time to gain enough juice to keep up with your needs.

A Bigger Display

The OnePlus 6T will sport a bigger and a more immersive multimedia experience than any other smartphone in its respective price-point. This has been possible, thanks to the entirely bezel-less AMOLED display with a Water drop notch, measuring no more than just a water droplet to house the front-facing camera. The OnePlus 6T will also be one of the very few devices to offer an edge-to-edge screen viewing experience for gaming and multimedia consumption.