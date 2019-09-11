ENGLISH

    iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone XS Available At Reduced Price Options

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    A few hours back, Apple introduced the world with the iPhone 11-series smartphones. While the iPhone lovers seem excited about the new iPhones, their excitement gets quadrupled as the brand reduces the price bar on some of its earlier launched iPhones. Some of them are iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone XS. Even the gadgets including Apple Watch Series 3 gets a substantial price cut.

    iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone XS Prices Reduced

     

    Price Cuts

    The price cut for the iPhone XR is for the first time the company has initiated, ever since the handset got launched. You can have this device for both 64GB and 128GB storage versions at a price cut of Rs. 27,000. The iPhone 7 Plus that was earlier priced at Rs. 46,999 for its 32GB RAM and 128GB ROM options, are now available at Rs. 37,900 and Rs. 42,900, respectively.

    For iPhone 7, the price bar has been reduced up to Rs. 10,000 for its 32GB/128GB storage variants. From the gadgets section, you can have the Apple Watch Series 3 with a price dip of Rs. 8,000. Besides, the iPhone XS price cut goes up to Rs. 11,000 for its both 64GB and 256GB storages. Find out the full price details here.

    Model Old Price New Price
    Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular Rs. 37, 900 Rs. 29,900
    Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Rs. 28, 900 Rs. 20,900
    iPhone XS 64GB Rs. 99,900 Rs. 89,900
    iPhone XS 256GB Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 1,03,900
    iPhone XR 64GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 49,900
    iPhone XR 128GB Rs. 64,900 Rs. 54,900
    iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Rs. 69,900 Rs. 49,900
    iPhone 8 64GB Rs. 59,900 Rs. 39,900
    iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Rs. 49,900 Rs. 37,900
    iPhone 7 32GB Rs. 39,900 Rs. 29,900

