ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PTron Tangent Pro wireless neckband headphone launched for Rs 999

The Tangent Pro wireless neckband also features an in-built microphone which will allow the users to answer/make calls.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PTron, a Mobile accessories brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited has released its new audio product in the Indian market. The company has released a wireless headphone called as Tangent Pro. The newly launched Tangent Pro Bluetooth headphone comes with a neckband design and carries an easy on the pocket price tag.

    PTron Tangent Pro wireless neckband headphone launched for Rs 999

     

    The wireless PTron Tangent Pro features an in-ear design with an ultra-flexible neckband. The earbuds have a magnetic lock feature which protects the headphone from falling off the neck when it is not in use. The headphone is suitable to use with outdoor activities such as traveling, working, jogging and others. The headphone is sweat resistant and the length is also adjustable which makes it easy for the user to wear them while sitting idle or carrying out any activity. There are multifunction keys on the headphone with which you can control your music playback on the go.

    The Tangent Pro wireless neckband also features an in-built microphone which will allow the users to answer/make calls. For connectivity, the wireless headphone makes use of Bluetooth v4.2 and has a connectivity range of 10m. The headphone is powered by a 140mAh Li-Ion battery unit which is said to deliver a back up of up to 6 hours with one single charge. The speaker offers a wide frequency range of 20Hz- 20KHz and an impedance of 32 ohms.

    As for the pricing, the PTron Tangent Pro is carrying a price tag of Rs 999 and is available in two shiny color options including Red-Black and Grey-Black. The headphone is available for purchase via PTron.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and Latestone.com.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue