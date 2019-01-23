PTron Tangent Pro wireless neckband headphone launched for Rs 999

PTron, a Mobile accessories brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited has released its new audio product in the Indian market. The company has released a wireless headphone called as Tangent Pro. The newly launched Tangent Pro Bluetooth headphone comes with a neckband design and carries an easy on the pocket price tag.

The wireless PTron Tangent Pro features an in-ear design with an ultra-flexible neckband. The earbuds have a magnetic lock feature which protects the headphone from falling off the neck when it is not in use. The headphone is suitable to use with outdoor activities such as traveling, working, jogging and others. The headphone is sweat resistant and the length is also adjustable which makes it easy for the user to wear them while sitting idle or carrying out any activity. There are multifunction keys on the headphone with which you can control your music playback on the go.

The Tangent Pro wireless neckband also features an in-built microphone which will allow the users to answer/make calls. For connectivity, the wireless headphone makes use of Bluetooth v4.2 and has a connectivity range of 10m. The headphone is powered by a 140mAh Li-Ion battery unit which is said to deliver a back up of up to 6 hours with one single charge. The speaker offers a wide frequency range of 20Hz- 20KHz and an impedance of 32 ohms.

As for the pricing, the PTron Tangent Pro is carrying a price tag of Rs 999 and is available in two shiny color options including Red-Black and Grey-Black. The headphone is available for purchase via PTron.in, Amazon, Flipkart, and Latestone.com.