PUBG Mobile Receives 0.13.0 Update With Team Deathmatch Mode And More

PUBG Mobile has finally received its latest 0.13.0 update which comes along with a lot of new inclusion to the gameplay. The update arrived on May 31 but it took a little bit time for developers to roll out because of server maintenance. However, the game was taken offline from the maintenance of the service and the new update was made available from June 12. The file size of the update is around 1.98GB for Android users and 2.45GB for iOS. Make sure you have enough space on your device to update the game.

The update will come with a special partnership with Godzilla: King of the Monsters which will bring a new deathmatch mode, Bizon gun, Kar98k skin in the gun lab and a lot more.

Here is the Patch Note for the latest 0.13.0 update

Added Team Deathmatch mode to EvoGround. This new mode features fast-paced firefights in both FPP and TPP. Players can also create their own rooms with room cards

Added control settings for FPP. Players can now have separate settings for TPP and FPP

Upgraded 3rd party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behavior via Virtual App, emulators and modifiers

Added MVP showcase system at the end of each match. All players will receive a default MVP pose. The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured

In Vikendi, players will now leave footprints, trails and tire tracks on the snow

Added a dedicated button for climbing that can be enabled in the settings

When killed by friendly fire, now players can decide if the teammate should lose merit or not

Added a Godzilla theme. Godzilla themed lobby background will be available together with many themed events and rewards after the update

Added new popularity gift and ranking reward. Every week, the top 100 players in the list may collect the title All-time Popularity or Recent Popularity

Added Charisma Ranking. The permanent outfits and firearm/vehicle finishes collected by a player will increase their Charisma

New Achievements

Victory Legion: Complete 1/5/10/20 matches with Dominating in Team Deathmatch

Alpha & Omega: Get the first kill and final blow in a Team Deathmatch

T-800: Achieve Terminator 1 time in Team Deathmatch

Envoy of War: Complete a series of missions in Team Deathmatch.

Other Improvements

Survive Till Dawn and Darkest Night changes:

1. The old zombies have been replaced by 4 types of new zombies

2. Liquid Nitrogen Grenades now leave behind a cloud of freezing smoke on the ground for a long period after the explosion, reducing the movement speed of any unit in the area

3. Added new mode combat modifiers

4. Certain zombies now have new abilities: Tanks will empower nearby allies; Skinners can slow nearby players

5. A new factory has replaced the police station

Inventory improvements

1. Players can now combine items in batches

2. Equipped items will be displayed on top

3. Duplicated new items will no longer be indicated by a red dot and the "new" tag

4. The Backpack and Helmet tabs have been moved to the Customization tab.