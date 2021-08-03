Purchase iPhone 12 At Just Rs. 67,400: Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

If anyone missed the Amazon Prime Day or Flipkart sale then you can now head over to the Vijay Sales e-commerce site. Vijay Sales e-commerce site has announced the Apple Days sale where you can buy Apple products with irresistible deals. So, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 12 then it will be the perfect time to grab the device. The iPhone 12 is now selling starting at Rs. 67,400 for the base 64GB model.

iPhone 12 Discount Offers

You can purchase the iPhone 12 64GB model at 73,400 instead of its original price of Rs. 79,900. With HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, you can purchase the device at just Rs. 67,400. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 128GB model is selling at Rs. 78,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 84,900. The same bank offer is applicable for the 128GB model as well. Do note that, the offer is valid until August 9.

iPhone 12: Worth Your Money?

All in all, one can save a total of Rs. 12,500 at Vijay Sales which can be a great deal. In terms of features, you get a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display with support for Dolby Vision. The iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic with a six-core CPU and four-core GPU.

Moreover, you get a dual-camera setup at the back of the Apple iPhone 12 has which includes a 12MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is a 12MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 4K video recording and night mode support. Further, the phone comes with a 2,852 mAh battery with wireless charging. Lastly, the Apple iPhone 12 also comes with an IP68 rating.

Discount On Other Apple Products

Apart from the Apple iPhone 12, one can grab the iPhone 11 with Rs. 8,000 discount, which brings the price down Rs. 45,999. Besides, the iPhone 12 Mini is now available for Rs. 57,499, iPhone 12 Pro for Rs. 1,04,900, and iPhone 12 Pro Max at Rs. 1,14,999 including bank offers.

Best Mobiles in India