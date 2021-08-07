Purchase Redmi Note 10 Pro Max With Up To Rs. 1,500 Discount: What’s The Catch? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is the premium offering from the brand's Note series that offers a 120Hz display, 108MP main camera sensor, and much more. Now, the smartphone can be purchased for up to Rs. 1,500 discount; however, you need to make the payment using any HDFC Bank credit card. With this offer, you can buy the 6GB RAM + 128GB model of the Note 10 Pro Max at Rs. 18,499 instead of Rs. 19,999.

Where To Buy?

To avail of this offer, you need to buy a smartphone from mi.com. Besides, one can also get Rs. 1,000 instant discount with Amazon coupon, which brings down the 6GB model price to Rs. 18,999. However, the 8GB model is selling at the same launch price of Rs. 21,999 on Amazon but you can grab the 8GB RAM model on mi.com with up to Rs. 1,500 discount. Further, the Note 10 Pro Max is available in three color options - Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Worth Your Money?

Starting with hardware performance, the mid-range powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC handles the processing that is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. One can also get the option to expand the storage of up to 512GB. Upfront, the smartphone has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate which is one of the plus points at this price range.

The device is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The camera department on the Note 10 Pro Max is handled by a 108MP quad-camera system. The main 108MP primary Samsung HM2 lens is assisted by a 5MP super macro shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sensor at the front.

Camera features also include Night Mode 2.0, VLOG Mode, Magic Clone Mode, Long Exposure Mode, and more. All in all, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with such useful features can be worth buying under Rs. 20,000 segment.

