Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 632, 439, 429 mid-range Mobile Solution

Qualcomm has announced three new mid-tier Mobile Solution (chipsets) in MWC Shanghai 2018 with AI centric features and computational capabilities. Qualcomm has unveiled the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, which will be the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 and the Qualcomm 439 and Qualcomm 429, which are the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and 425, respectively.

These chipsets will be available for smartphone manufacturers from the 2nd half of 2018 and we might be able to see smartphones launching with these chipsets by the end of 2018.

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said:

The introduction of Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 builds off Qualcomm Technologies' highest-selling mobile platforms and provides users with increased performance and power efficiency, superior graphics, AI capabilities, and enhanced connectivity features. We're excited to offer these new platforms with enhanced features to our OEMs and consumers.

As the naming suggests, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 is the most powerful SoC of the lot, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 comes in the middle and the Snapdragon 429 moniker is an entry-level chipset, which is likely to be seen on the budget Android smartphones.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 features

The Snapdragon 632 is manufactured on the 14nm FinFET technology, similar to the Snapdragon 630 and the Snapdragon 636. In terms of performance, the Snapdragon 632 moniker can offer up to 40 improved performance over the Snapdragon 626.

This chipset comes with 8 physical cores (Octa-core) based on Kryo 250 technology. The four performance cores are based on ARM Cortex-A73 and the four efficient cores are based on ARM Cortex-A53 with a clock speed of 1.8 GHz on both performance and efficient cores.

The chipset can drive an FHD+ panel with either a single 24 MP primary camera or a 13 MP dual camera setup. The chipset also offers bokeh effect using AI technologies. In terms of video recording, the chipset will be able to record 4K videos via the main camera setup. The SoC includes a faster X9 LTE modem, which offers dual LTE and VoLte features.

Snapdragon 439 and the 429 features

These two chipsets are based on much improved 12nm FinFET process, which is much efficient than the 14nm FinFET process found on the 632 monikers. In terms of overall performance, the Snapdragon 439 and the 429 can offer up to 25% more performance than the Snapdragon 435 and the Snapdragon 425, respectively.

In terms of display, the Snapdragon 439 can drive an FHD+ panel, whereas the Snapdragon 429 can support up to a maximum resolution of HD+. The Snapdragon 439 is an Octa-core chipset based on A-53 cores, with four performance cores clocked at 1.95 GHz and four efficient cores clocked at 1.45 GHz. Whereas the Snapdragon 429 is a Quad-core chipset with a 1.95 GHz clock speed.

In terms of camera capability, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 can support up to 21 MP single primary camera or an 8 MP dual camera setup. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 can either support a single 16 MP primary camera or dual 8 MP camera setup.

Both chipsets have an X6 LTE model with support for 4G LTE and VoLte. Unlike the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, these chipsets do not support dual LTE or VoLte.