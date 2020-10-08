Qualcomm, Asus Partner For New Gaming Smartphone: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Qualcomm is well-known for producing smartphone processors. The company is gearing up to launch the latest chipset, namely the Snapdragon 875 chip, based on 5nm architecture. At the event scheduled for December, Qualcomm might launch more than just a chipset. Reports suggest a new Qualcomm gaming smartphone might also debut around the same time.

Qualcomm Gaming Smartphone

A dedicated gaming smartphone from the chip-maker certainly sounds exciting. However, there's not much information to speculate. But we do know that the new smartphone will be developed in a partnership with Asus. It's one thing to develop the motherboard and processor, but it's an entirely different process to make a smartphone. This is where Asus comes into the picture.

For all we know, the new Qualcomm gaming smartphone might even launch under the Asus ROG series. The Asus ROG smartphones are synonymous with gaming and it's obvious the company has excelled in this niche. The Qualcomm and Asus partnership could give us gaming smartphones with a high refresh rate display, large battery, custom gaming controls - coupled with the latest game-centric processor.

Speaking of the processor, the upcoming Qualcomm chipset is also running the rumor mill. Reports suggest that the new Snapdragon 875 chipset is based on the 5nm architecture that would make it one of the most advanced smartphone processors in the market. The company is also gearing up to launch the new Snapdragon 775G chip, the successor to the SD 765G chipset.

Qualcomm Gaming Smartphone: What We Think

Recently, Nvidia announced that it's acquiring ARM. And soon after, reports about the new Qualcomm and Asus partnership surge. It's no coincidence that the competition is high when it comes to making processors - be it for smartphones or PCs.

Further, Qualcomm has supplied advanced, game-centric chipsets to several brands, including Asus for the ROG series. Moreover, the ROG PCs, smartphones, and other gaming units are quite popular worldwide for the features it offers. The new partnership between Qualcomm and Asus is certainly something to look forward to, especially if you're a gamer. But till then, we advise you to take this with a grain of salt as nothing is confirmed yet!

(via)

Best Mobiles in India