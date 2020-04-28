Just In
Qualcomm Brings Quick Charge 3 Plus For More Devices
Qualcomm claims its new charging technology is designed to bring "improved charging at a lower cost". The feature is said to be first available on the Snapdragon 765 and the Snapdragon 765G processors.
All we need is not only a heavy battery but also a fast-charging solution to speed up the mobiles. To make this possible in all device categories, Global chipmaker Qualcomm has now announced Quick Charge 3 Plus, which delivers the same speed as the Quick Charge 4 Plus standard. Quick Charge 4 Plus was announced back in 2017. If you didn't know, Quick Charge 4 Plus is available on most top mid-range and high-end devices.
Since 5G is no longer limited to high-end phones, thanks to mid-range chipsets from vendors like Qualcomm. So, a fast-charging solution for low-cost phones now makes more sense. It can restore a drained device at 50% capacity in just 15 minutes, which makes it 35 percent faster than the previous generation. At the same time, it has been able to reduce the temperature by 9 degrees. Also, the new solution uses 20V and 3A to supply power up to 60W.
The technology will support industry-standard USB Type-A-to-Type C cables, which is a welcome change as the addition of cheaper USB Type-A cables means it can be used on more affordable devices as well. Quick Charge 3 Plus will support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4, making it a more affordable option for OEMs and customers again. The solution is backward suitable with previous generations, which means a wide range of accessories will also be supported.
For now, the Snapdragon 765 and the Snapdragon 765G will support it for now but more will be listed in the future. The first smartphone to come with it is the Xiaomi M.
