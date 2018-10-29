Qualcomm claims Apple is $7 billion behind in device royalty payments

If Qualcomm happens to win its dispute with Apple, it could have a huge compensation coming its way. The chi-making company told San Diego federal court on October 26th that Apple was alleged $7 billion behind in device royalty payments.

The declaration doesn't mean that Apple actually owes the sum, but it does reveal the scale of Qualcomm's claim against its once strong customer. Apple started the dispute back in 2017 with a $1 billion accusing the chip maker of double-dipping on patent royalties: once for the actual royalties, and again when the chips were used in iPhones.

According to dispute, Qualcomm's royalty payments were five times higher than the rest of Apple's payments combined. Qualcomm also accused Apple of passing trade secrets to Intel. With the amount of money involved, it's hard to expect any of the firms to call peace anytime soon.

Previously, Apple was hit with a $145 million by the jury in San Diego over infringing two WiLan patents. The patents deal with wireless communication technology. Apple has also confirmed that it plans to appeal against the decision. The company previously rejected the claims of infringement during the pre-trial filings.

This dates back to 2013 when US jury ruled in favor of the Cupertino giant in which WiLan had sought $248 million in damages. This time around both the companies are in a patent infringement case. There isn't much known about the lawsuit, so it remains unclear whether the firms reach a conclusion.

Apple was also ordered to pay $502.6 million to VirnetX Holding Corp. after the company lost a patent infringement lawsuit. The verdict was announced by the grand jury in Texas after finding that Apple infringed patents that were related to secure communications, reports Bloomberg.