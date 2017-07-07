Qualcomm doesn't want Apple to sell iPhones in the US

Qualcomm has today a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) alleging that Apple has engaged in the unlawful importation and sale of iPhones that infringe one or more claims of six Qualcomm patents covering key technologies that enable important features and functions in iPhones.

The chipset maker is asking ITC to institute an investigation into Apple's infringing imports and ultimately issue a Limited Exclusion Order (LEO) for stopping importation of those iPhones and other products into the United States to stop Apple's unlawful and unfair use of Qualcomm's technology.

The Company is seeking the LEO against iPhones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm's affiliates. Also, Qualcomm wants a Cease and Desist Order to be passed for barring further sales of infringing Apple products that have already been imported and to halt the marketing, advertising, demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use of those imported products in the United States.

"Qualcomm's inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm.

"The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm's technology while refusing to pay for it. These lawsuits seek to stop Apple's infringement of six of our patented technologies."