Qualcomm employee unveils world's first 5G smartphone

These days, we are hearing a lot about 5G networks and many smartphone manufacturers as well as other companies are working on the development of this technology. While developments are happening, analyst and experts have predicted that the fifth generation (5G) of mobile networks will be standardized only by 2020.

As it may seem that we still have few years for the network to be rolled out but looking at how things are progressing it could, in fact, happen soon. One of the popular brands in the mobile space, Qualcomm has been actively working on making 5G technology a reality. The company has even stated that people will enjoy the benefits of a 5G data connection on a smartphone in 2019, a year ahead of when others have predicted. 5G will become usable all due to what the company says, "increasing demands from eager tech fans and businesses."

Well as the progress is being made, a Twitter user that goes by the name Sherif Hanna has posted an image of the world's first 5G smartphone. The interesting bit here is that Hanna holds the Marketing Lead position for LTE and 5G NR Modems at Qualcomm. His tweet reads, "Hard to believe that I have the world's first 5G smartphone in my hand!"

Hard to believe that I have the world's first 5G smartphone in my hand! 😁 pic.twitter.com/b180MawEyT — Sherif Hanna 📶 (@sherifhanna) October 25, 2017

According to digit, the image is basically of Qualcomm's first mmWave 5G reference design and not the actual unit. This smartphone has been specifically designed to test and make necessary optimizations to the 5G mmWave performance.

Talking about features of the 5G smartphone it comes with dual rear cameras, dual flash and there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon branding at the back. The design is quite unusual though. Additionally, Hanna has also mentioned that the device also supports multi-mode 2G/3G/4G/5G bands. The are no other details provided.

Apart from the handset, 5G's success will depend on networks as well. Qualcomm is working with carriers like Verizon and Sprint as well as parent company Softbank, on 5G tests and technology.