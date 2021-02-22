Qualcomm Might Support Reliance Jio And Google Low-Cost Smartphone Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Qualcomm is reportedly planning to support Reliance Jio and Google for their upcoming Android smartphone. Notably, Google bought a stake in Jio to launch affordable smartphones in the country and wants to convert 300 million 2G users to the 4G network.

"Qualcomm played a critical role in the massification of Jio's 4G VoLTE feature phone, and having had a partnership with Jio, I think we will continue that legacy of collaborating and supporting them in bringing new devices and offerings, across price tiers that they would wish to drive," Rajen Vagadia, president, Qualcomm India, was quoted by ET.

Similarly, analysts believe that Reliance Jio might soon launch affordable 4G smartphones as the number of new 4G users is going down every quarter, according to the TRAI subscriber data. Additionally, Reliance Jio wants to retain its JioPhone users as three years lock period is going to end soon.

Shipments Of 5G Smartphones In India: Details

Apart from supporting Reliance Jio and Google smartphones, Qualcomm said that 5G devices will play important role in 2021. Furthermore, Vagadia said that 4G devives have launched under Rs. 10,000 and now, this year we have seen that 5G devices launched under Rs. 20,000.

Meanwhile, International Data Corporation (IDC) also suggested that the number of 5G smartphones is growing. The 5G smartphone shipments have crossed three million last year out of 150 million units. Besides, a new report from Cybermedia Research (CMR) pointed out the OnePlus is leading the 5G smartphone segment.

The Chinese smartphone company has a 58 percent market share in the 5G segment, while Apple manages to get only 20 percent share. The research firm also predicted that 5G smartphone shipments might increase to 30 million this year despite there is no 5G network and telecom operators might take two years to offer proper 5G services in the country.

