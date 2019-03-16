Qualcomm reveals OEM working on 64MP, 100MP camera smartphones

ENGLISH

    The war for putting more cameras on a smartphone is getting fierce each passing day, as major OEMs are putting multiple camera modules on their smartphones. So far, we've seen 48MP cameras, but that isn't stopping there, according to a Qualcomm executive.

    Judd Heape, Qualcomm's Senior Director of Product Management Management (Camera, Computer Vision, and Video) confirmed that the companies are working to build camera modules with up to 64MP and 100MP+, reports MySmartPrice. These devices are expected to launch later this year.

    The executive didn't further spill any details but confirmed that 'multiple' brands are working on the tech and we can expect such devices by the end of the year. Ultra high-resolution camera makes for detailed daytime images, but the low-light images lack such details due to smaller pixel size.

    MySmartPrice also reported that the upcoming Snapdragon 855 would have support for HDR10 video recording. This technology lets users capture frame-by-frame and scene-by-scene metadata for better imaging results.

    Speaking of multiple cameras on a smartphone, Xiaomi has partnered with Light for its upcoming smartphone. Light claims to offer the "world's most advanced imaging platform." It caused a stir in the industry with its L16 camera that packed 16 camera sensors.

    "We are thrilled to partner with Light to leverage their advanced imaging solutions for our future devices," said Zhu Dan, VP, GM, Xiaomi, imaging department. "Xiaomi works tirelessly to remain at the forefront of smartphone innovation, and perfecting smartphone photography is a key focus for us. We are excited to work on devices using Light's technology so our users can produce even more amazing photos."

    Saturday, March 16, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
