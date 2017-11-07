Qualcomm to review unsolicited buyout proposal from Broadcom

A couple of days ago, news related to Broadcom's interest on acquiring one of the most well-known chipset maker - Qualcomm hit the web. However, the report was not official and was vague.

Now, Qualcomm has confirmed that it has received a non-binding, unsolicited proposal from Broadcom Limited to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm for per share consideration of $60.00 in cash and $10.00 in Broadcom stock.

The Qualcomm Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will assess the proposal in order to pursue the course of action that is in the best interests of Qualcomm shareholders. Qualcomm will have no further comment until its Board of Directors has completed its review.

SEE ALSO: Broadcom reportedly planning to buy Qualcomm for $100 billion

Qualcomm's Board and management have continued to execute on its strategy to position the company for the next phase of profitable growth by making focused investments to extend its leadership in mobile into new opportunities, while maintaining financial discipline and a robust capital return program.

Qualcomm has significant opportunities to drive substantial additional value for its shareholders as its technology and product roadmap move into new industries.