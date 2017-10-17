Qualcomm Snapdragon 636: FHD resolution on mid-range smartphones possible

Qualcomm has announced the launch of Snapdragon 636 processor which is an upgrade to the Snapdragon 630. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 aims to offer support for extra-tall Full HD resolution. The 636 promises to offer a rather fast smartphone with an ultra-wide resolution that will numerate closely to 2,160x1,080 pixels of resolution.

A rather interesting factor about this chipset is that it will complement smartphones in the medium price segment. Low-end smartphones get away with budget alternatives in terms of chipsets and although the quality is compromised, they still carry a more than just useable HD screen. When it comes to high-end smartphones, the budget is not a constraint and they are equipped with the best of display technology supported by high-end performance processors. Its the mid range which is mostly stung by the unavailability of a viable solution.

With the introduction of Snapdragon 636, we can soon expect the introduction of smartphones with an advanced resolution that won't burn a hole in consumer's pockets.

The processing solution comes with Kryo 260 CPU which is around 40 percent faster as compared to its performance with the Snapdragon 630. The Adreno 509 graphics is only about 10 percent faster. It also gets 600Mbps LTE support and the Spectra 160 image signal processor. These specifications are not too different as compared to Snapdragon 630.

The 636 will most certainly offer better performance when put to an intensive use. However, expecting the chipset to offer a better camera and LTE performance would be an injustice to it. Qualcomm has not revealed the names of the chipset buyers, however, it has disclosed that the 636 will be shipped to smartphone manufacturers in November 2017.