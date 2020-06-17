ENGLISH

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G With 2.5Gbps Wireless Download Speed Announced

    By
    |

    Qualcomm has unveiled a new 5G capable processor -- the Snapdragon 690 5G and it is the first 600 series SoC from the company with support for native 5G network. The processor uses the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System that claims to offer a peak download speed of 2.5Gbps and a peak upload speed of 600Mbps.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Announced

     

    The processor comes with features like dynamic spectrum sharing with support for sub 6GHz 5G band to improve the network coverage and offer stable 5G connection. Besides, the processor also supports 00 MHz bandwidth along with 4x4 MIMO for better signal.

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Additional Features

    The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G is based on 8nm fabrication and offers a peak CPU clock speed of 2GHz based on Kryo 560 CPU. The processor includes the Adreno 619L GPU, capable of driving an FHD+ resolution display at 120Hz or a QHD resolution screen at 60Hz.

    The SoC comes with the built-in Qualcomm Spectra 355L image signal processor, capable of processing 14-bit images and supports a maximum camera resolution of 192MP. The chipset does support dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) with Bluetooth 5.1 capable of supporting audio codecs like Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Audio, Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo.

    In terms of satellite navigational capabilities, the processor does support GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Dual-frequency GNSS, and India's NavIC. In terms of fast charging capabilities, the chipset does offer Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. It also supports USB Type-C standard with USB 3.1 data transfer rate.

     

    Considering the hierarchy of the 5G chipsets from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 690 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G capable processor and this processor is expected to drive down the cost of 5G smartphones. HMD Global has already confirmed it will launch a new Nokia smartphone based on the Snapdragon 690 5G SoC and more brands to follow this suite in the coming days.

    Read More About: qualcomm processor news smartphones 5g
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
