Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 details leaked: Debuting early next year

Qualcomm will be bringing a new chipset to the market soon. Reports suggest that it will be Snapdragon 845 and the company will be looking to disrupt the mobile chipsets segment yet again with this new product. The full details of the chipset should be revealed in the coming days.

While we wait in great anticipation, some details about the upcoming Qualcomm chipset has just appeared online hinting towards what we should expect from the said processor.

As per the leaked information, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 which will be the company's new flagship SoC and it will be developed using the standard 10nm process like its predecessor. However, there is likely to be some difference where Snapdragon 845 will use LPÈ.

Further, the upcoming Snapdragon 845 is said to come with an octa-core divided into four Cortex-A75 and another four Cortex-A53 cores. While higher resolution full-screen displays are now used in almost most of the smartphones Qualcomm will also be providing Adreno 630 GPU along with the processor.

Qualcomm is also reportedly preparing its new chipset for supporting dual 25MP front cameras and dual 25MP rear units. In addition, for connectivity support, Snapdragon 845 comes with X20 modem, support for 802.11 and Wi-Fi with a download speed of 1.2Gbps.

As for availability, the new Snapdragon 845 is said to come with Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ early in 2018. The Samsung duo should be unveiled ahead of MCWC 2018. Further reports suggest that after Samsung, Snapdragon 845 could debut with LG G7 and Xiaomi Mi 7 smartphones.

Via