Razer gaming smartphone to come with 8GB RAM, impressive display, dual cameras and more

The rumors have been out for quite some time now and they have suggested that Razer is now working on a smartphone targeted at gamers. Expected to be unveiled on November 1, this smartphone has already been spotted on the GFXBench database and alleged renders have also been leaked online.

However, while it's becoming a common strategy for a company to tease as well as leak certain information about their upcoming devices, the Razer smartphone has now been spotted on a UK-based website. Dubbed as Razer Phone, the handset is listed by 3G.co.uk, an affiliate of Three UK. The listing said, "This product is currently out of stock."

As for the specifications, according to the listing, the Razer Phone will come with a 5.72-inch IGZO display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos sound with dual front-facing speakers and amplifiers certified by THX. Further, the handset is said to sport a dual camera setup at the back which will comprise of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor.

The device is said to pack 4000mAh battery and will basically support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ for fast charging. The smartphone is also said to come with 8GB of RAM and support 4G. In any case, Razer is yet to make an official statement about its new smartphone and the online listing cannot be fully trusted.

While we expect the Razer smartphone to have some gaming-centric angle to it, earlier rumors have suggested that it might arrive with a 5.7-inch display with QHD resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 835 SoC and 64GB storage. The cameras were said to be a 12MP main camera and a 8MP front-facing sensor. The Razer smartphone will most likely run on Android OS.

The company has indeed signed its interest in the Google's OS with a gaming niche by acquiring the gaming console called Ouya based on Android back in 2015. Earlier this year, the company also acquired smartphone maker Nextbit. All in all, we might see a product soon in the market.

