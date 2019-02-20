Razer Phone 2 Android Pie update coming next week News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Android 9 Pie stable update for the Razer 2 gaming smartphone is going to be released next week on February 27.

Razer, the gaming peripherals manufacturer from Singapore launched its first game-oriented smartphone, the Razer Phone back in 2017. Following the popularity of the first-generation Razer Phone, the company launched the Razer Phone 2 smartphone last year in October. The Razer 2 is a premium gaming smartphone which ships with Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a big 4,000mAh battery unit. Now, the smartphone is expected to get the latest Android Pie flavor in the coming week.

The Android 9 Pie stable update for the Razer 2 gaming smartphone is going to be released next week on February 27. The update will be rolled out to the Razer Phone 2 Unlocked version. As for the changelog, the new update will bring along the latest Android Security patch along with it. The patch could be February 2019 Android security patch. Besides, the update will add intuitive navigation gestures like Pixel smartphones. Also, the usual Android Pie goodies will also be rolled out in the mix such as Adaptive Brightness, Adaptive Battery and others. The update will also improve the gesture UI, notifications panel and settings menu and also enhance the security of the device.

Razer Phone 2 specifications:

The premium Razer gaming smartphone offers a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD display panel that has a Quad HD resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and has a maximum brightness of 580 nits which is 50 percent brighter than its predecessor. The display has a high refresh rate of 120Hz which is hardly seen on any smartphone's display in the market today.

The smartphone packs a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 12MP primary wide-angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device runs on the last year's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset clubbed with 8GB of RAM for multitasking and 64GB of internal memory to store the data. Backing up the smartphone is a 4,000mAh battery.