Razer Phone might get Android 8.1 instead of Android 8.0

Razer which is a popular gaming hardware company forayed into the smartphone space by launching the first gaming smartphone aimed at gamers. The smartphone has managed to attract a lot of attention, from users all around.

As per some reports from the Beebom, some folks at XDA Developers hinted that the Razer Phone might not receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update, instead, the device will be updated directly to Android 8.1 Oreo.

The report further suggests that this information comes from the code which the Razer engineers have been submitting. The codes submitted by the engineers directly mention that the testing is being done For Android 8.1 Oreo and not for Android 8.0.

Further, the company states on its support page that the Oreo will arrive on the Razer Phone by Q1 of 2018. This gives Razer less than thirty days to roll out the Oreo update.

Recently the company has launched Razer Phone 2018 Gold Edition to celebrate Chinese New Year which happens to be on February 16. The new Razer Phone 2018 Gold Edition comes with the company's branding painted in gold color. However, rest of the features and specifications remain the same as the original smartphone that was launched in 2017.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 8GB RAM. It offers 64GB storage that's expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo) and is backed by a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge technology.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 12MP main camera with f1.75 wide angle lens, 2x telephoto zoom and dual LED flash. Up front, there is an 8MP front-snapper with f2.0 wide angle lens. Connectivity options on the Razer Phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, 4G, and 3G. It measures 158.5x77.7x8mm and weighs 197 grams.

