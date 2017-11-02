Razer Phone with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 835 and 8GB RAM launched

Razer, the leading company for gaming hardware, software, and systems, officially unveiled its first gaming smartphone today. Dubbed as the Razer Phone, the smartphone has been priced at $700 (approximately Rs. 45,200).

Talking about its specifications, the Razer Phone comes with a 5.7-inch LCD screen of QHD resolution with wide color gamut and 120Hz refresh rate, a first for any smartphone so far. Just like any other flagships available around, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. The handset offers massive 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity.

On the optics front, the Razer Phone features a rear dual camera setup that is combination of f/1.75 12MP primary lens and a 13MP fixed focus lens of f/2.6 aperture. Up front, the device uses an 8MP selfie camera that has an aperture of f/2.0.

As for software, the smartphone runs on Android Nougat operating system right out of the box. The company has promised that the smartphone will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo in the first quarter of 2018. To keep the lights on, the device packs a large 4,000mAh battery.

While the Razer Phone does have a fingerprint scanner, its placement is quite unusual. The fingerprint scanner is housed under the power button on the side. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone, but it has a USB type-C, which also functions as charging, data transfer, and audio port.

As it is a device aimed at avid gamers, the Razer Phone has some unique features that have never been used by any other smartphones before. For instance, it comes with an adaptive refresh technology, which is claimed to sync the GPU and the display to ensure lag-free performance at high frame rates without impacting the battery life.

In addition, the Razer Phone is equipped with dedicated amplifier powered stereo speakers, which is tuned with Dolby Atmos.