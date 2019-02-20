Razer sacks 30 employees from mobile division, shuts 'several projects' News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Razer might not bring another Razer Phone.

Razer has sacked around 30 employees that were connected mostly to the mobile division of the company, reports Droid Life. This could also mean that the company might have sidetracked its plans for the Razer Phone 3. The source also claims that the device has already been canceled.

Droid Life also managed to get a vague comment from Razer surrounding the recent firing:

"Razer has made changes to realign our organization and strengthen our path to growth. We will centralize our resources to focus on key projects and improve our profitability. As part of the realignment, we shut down several projects and unfortunately had to part ways with about 30 employees (about 2% of our total workforce). Other employees of the affected projects will be moved to different parts of Razer to work on other key focus projects and initiatives which will continue to scale and hire."

The statement suggests that the company has sacked 30 employees and also shut down "several projects." However, the fate of the Razer Phone 3 is still ambiguous.

Later, Razer gave another statement to Droid Life saying: "We see great opportunities in the mobile gaming space that we created with the Razer Phone and will continue to invest in this category through a combination of hardware and software initiatives," the company noted. "We are working on new exciting mobile projects and will share the news when we are ready. The Razer Phone 2 will continue to be on sale and we are committed to supporting it with the latest updates and features."

Well, the company suggests that it will invest in new mobile projects, but it still doesn't mean that we will see a new Razer Phone right away.