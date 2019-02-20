ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Razer sacks 30 employees from mobile division, shuts 'several projects'

    Razer might not bring another Razer Phone.

    By
    |

    Razer has sacked around 30 employees that were connected mostly to the mobile division of the company, reports Droid Life. This could also mean that the company might have sidetracked its plans for the Razer Phone 3. The source also claims that the device has already been canceled.

    Razer sacks 30 employees from mobile division, shuts several projects

     

    Droid Life also managed to get a vague comment from Razer surrounding the recent firing:

    "Razer has made changes to realign our organization and strengthen our path to growth. We will centralize our resources to focus on key projects and improve our profitability. As part of the realignment, we shut down several projects and unfortunately had to part ways with about 30 employees (about 2% of our total workforce). Other employees of the affected projects will be moved to different parts of Razer to work on other key focus projects and initiatives which will continue to scale and hire."

    The statement suggests that the company has sacked 30 employees and also shut down "several projects." However, the fate of the Razer Phone 3 is still ambiguous.

    Later, Razer gave another statement to Droid Life saying: "We see great opportunities in the mobile gaming space that we created with the Razer Phone and will continue to invest in this category through a combination of hardware and software initiatives," the company noted. "We are working on new exciting mobile projects and will share the news when we are ready. The Razer Phone 2 will continue to be on sale and we are committed to supporting it with the latest updates and features."

    Well, the company suggests that it will invest in new mobile projects, but it still doesn't mean that we will see a new Razer Phone right away.

    Read More About: razer smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 14:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue