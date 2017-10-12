Reach Allure Secure smartphone with 8MP selfie camera, Android Nougat launched

Over the last few days, several new smartphones have been launched in India. Not only biggies like Xiaomi and Honor, a number of homegrown brands have also added new smartphones to their portfolio.

Likewise, Indian company Reach Mobiles today launched a new budget smartphone. Dubbed as the Reach Allure Secure, it carries a price tag of just Rs. 4,499. The handset will go on sale starting from tomorrow (October 13) exclusively via ShopClues. Allure Secure is already listed on the e-commerce website with the option "Register Now". You can get Rs. 100 off on the smartphone by registering today.

Coming to the specifications, the Reach Allure Secure comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display with the screen resolution of 854×480 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is driven by a quad-core SC9832A processor that runs on the clock speed of 1.3GHz. The chipset is teamed with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 32GB with the use of a microSD card.

On the optics front, the smartphone from Reach features an 8MP rear-facing camera that is equipped with an LED flash. Up front, there is also an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

One of the main highlights of the Reach Allure Secure is that it arrives pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Backing the smartphone is a 2,500mAh Lithium-ion battery.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB 2.0 port and FM Radio.

In addition, the Reach Allure Secure houses a fingerprint scanner at the back. It is claimed to be the cheapest smartphone featuring a fingerprint sensor.