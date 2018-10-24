ENGLISH

Realme 1 now available for Rs 1,340 on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Realme 1 comes in two different RAM/storage variants

    The Realme 1 is the first smartphone from Oppo's sub-smartphone brand Realme. The Realme 1 was also the most affordable smartphone with the Helio P60 SoC. And now, Realme has come up with an offer for the Amazon Great India festival sale, where a user can buy the Realme 1 for just Rs 1340.

    How to get the Realme 1 for Rs 1340?

    Realme has come up with an offer, where the company has slashed the price of the Realme 1 (both 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM variant) by Rs 3,000, where the Realme 1 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is available for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 12,990, and the Realme 1 with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is available for Rs 11,990, instead of Rs 14,990.

    Users who make a payment using ICICI or Citi bank credit or debit card are also entitled to receive flat cash back of 10% (Rs 990 or Rs 1,100 for 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models, respectively). Lastly, there is an exchange scheme, where Amazon will offer up to Rs 10,750 or Rs 8,586 off on the 4 GB and the 6GB RAM models, which will bring down the price of the Realme 1 to Rs 1,340, and Rs 1,800 for the 4 GB and the 6 GB RAM models, respectively. Do note that the value of the exchange offer depends on the actual smartphone.

    Ex: one can exchange the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 6,960 or the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for Rs 4,101. So, one has to exchange a high-value smartphone to get a higher exchange value. These offers will be applicable until the 28th of October.

    Realme 1 specifications

    The Realme 1 was the most affordable smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a ton of interesting features like a 13 MP AI camera, 8 MP front-facing selfie camera, support for dual LTE/VoLTE, support for dual-channel Wi-Fi, and more.

    The smartphone has a 3410 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on ColorsOS based on Android 8 Oreo, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the future.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 24, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
