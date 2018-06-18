RealMe 1 software Update: Improved Face Unlock, Latest security patch and more

The RealMe 1 is a new smartphone brand from Oppo to compete against the Redmi and Honor series of smartphones in India. The Realme 1 is available in 3/4/6 GB RAM and 32/64/128 GB storage variants with a price tag of Rs 8990, 10,990, and 13,990, respectively. And now, the company has released a new software update for the RealMe 1 to fix some bugs and to update the security patch on these devices.

Whats new with the update?

Update Android Security Patch

Though it says that the device has been updated to Android security patch, the device is still running on the April 2018 security patch, which is a bummer. However, the device is running on two months old security patch, which is also a great thing for an entry-level smartphone.

Add Internal themes: Diamond Blue, Diamond Ruby, Frost White

Though these are named as themes, these are nothing but wallpapers. After updating the device I tried to change the theme to Diamond Blue and I did not notice anything new except for the wallpaper. All the icons, fonts, setting menu and even ringtones remained the same.

Optimises effect of third-party camera

I installed few third-party cameras after the update and photos clicked using the third party camera apps were similar to the one taken on the stock camera app. As I did not install any third party camera app before the update, I cannot comment on the improvement.

Optimises the background memory management

I have been testing the 4 GB RAM variant of the RealMe 1 and I did not face any RAM management issue before the update or after the update. Considering the feedback sent by the company, this update might fix the RAM management issues on the 3 GB RAM model of the RealMe 1.

Adds a function of disabling Face ID when your eyes are closed

This is one of the main features that I have been waiting for. Now, the smartphone will not unlock if your eyes are closed. However, this option is disabled and one has to manually enable it to use this feature. The Face Unlock part really works well (95/100 times) even in low lighting conditions.

Improves system stability

I have not noticed any difference in system stability and my test device with 4 GB RAM is working fine for the most part without any worries what so ever.

Conclusion

Overall the update seems to solve the Face Unlock bug with updating the smartphone to the relatively latest Android security patch. If you own a RealMe 1, then do install this update without a miss, as this update seems to fix some major issues without breaking anything.