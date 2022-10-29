Realme 10 4G Sale Date Tipped; Can It Compete In The 5G Era? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme 10 series will be launching in November and the upcoming lineup is expected to include 4G and 5G variants. A new leak has revealed the possible sale date of the Realme 10 4G in select markets which might include India. With 5G trails in full swing, will the new 4G device be well received?

The new leak comes from tipster Paras Gulgani via MySmartPrice. The tipster states the upcoming Realme 10 4G will be available for purchase in select markets from November 1. From the looks of it, the new 4G phone could debut in the Indian market shortly. However, the sale date hasn't been officially teased or confirmed yet.

Realme 10 4G Sale Date Leaked

Apart from the sale date, the tipster also talks about the variants of the new smartphone. If the tipster is to be believed, the new Realme 10 4G will be available in three storage options with the 4GB + 128GB base model. The Realme phone will also be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

The tipster states the upcoming Realme 10 4G will be priced between $190 to $210 (between ₹15,600 to Rs. 17,199). The tipster also shared the design details and specifications of the upcoming 4G phone. From the looks of it, the new smartphone could launch in blue, pink, and grey color variants.

Realme 10 4G Features: What to Expect?

The upcoming Realme 10 4G is tipped to draw power from the Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Upfront, the new Realme phone might flaunt an FHD+ AMOLED display but won't support an in-display fingerprint reader.

Instead, the design leaks suggest the Realme 10 4G might offer a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button. The smartphone also stopped by the 3C certification site, suggesting it will offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

The upcoming Realme 10 4G will debut alongside Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Considering this might be the only 4G variant from the series, it remains to be seen how well the phone fares in the market, especially in India with the 5G trials already going on.

Related: Realme 10 Series Set for November Launch

Best Mobiles in India