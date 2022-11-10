Realme 10 5G, 10 Pro 5G Specs Leak Ahead of Launch; Dimensity Chipsets Incoming News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme 10 4G has just arrived in the Indian market. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch the 5G models of the Realme 10 series in China on November 17. Ahead of the launch, the alleged specs of the Realme 10 5G and the Realme 10 Pro 5G have surfaced online. But will these 5G devices be able to cater to market demands?

The specifications of the Realme 10 lineup surfaced online after they appeared on the Chinese Telecom website. The 5G series is expected to pack in three devices - the Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G, and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. If the new leak is to be believed, the Realme 10 5G and the Pro models might include the next-gen Dimensity chipset.

Realme 10 Pro 5G Specs Leaked

Rumors also suggest that the upcoming Realme 10 Pro 5G will feature the Dimensity 1080 chipset. It could offer 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM models paired with 128GB and 256GB default storage. Additionally, the phone could launch with Android 13 OS with the Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme is rumored to have upped the camera game of the upcoming Pro variants. A few online reports hint that the Realme 10 Pro 5G will offer a triple-camera setup with a 16MP primary shooter. A pair of 2MP supporting lenses for macro and depth shots can also be expected.

Plus, another 16MP front camera has also been speculated. The upcoming Realme smartphone is rumored to offer a 5,000 mAh battery. One can expect improved 33W fast charging support for the Realme 10 Pro+.

Realme 10 Pro 5G

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB

6.72-inch display

16MP front camera

16MP + 2MP + 2MP

163.69 x 74.18 x 8.12 mm, 190g

5,000mAh

Android 13#Realme #Realme10Pro5G pic.twitter.com/5Ayt9b49GC — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 10, 2022

Realme 10 5G Features: What to Expect?

Apart from the Pro variant, the rumor mill is also speculating features of the upcoming Realme 10 5G. From the looks of it, the upcoming device could be an affordable 5G smartphone that could be popular in markets like India.

Reports claim the Realme 10 5G could be powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB and 256GB storage options. It might offer a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. A 50MP triple-camera camera setup has also been rumored. The Realme 10 5G series will hit the market on November 17 in China. We'll know more about the devices in the coming days.

You can read more about the Realme 10 4G here

Best Mobiles in India