Realme 10 Pro+ Display Teased Ahead of Launch; Curved, Punch-Hole Smartphone Incoming News oi -Sharmishte Datti

The Realme 10 series phones are all set to launch on November 17 in the Chinese market. The brand has been steadily teasing the specs of the upcoming lineup. For one, the brand has just highlighted the display of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+, especially the curved design. Will this curved design bit a hit or a miss for markets like India?

Going into the details, the poster of the Realme 10 Pro+ highlights the front display, including the punch-hole cutout of the display. More importantly, Realme claims to have cut down the chin size when compared to its predecessor.

Realme 10 Pro+ Display Teased

Additionally, the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to feature a curved display with a 61-degree curvature. The brand also claims that the phone will be just 2.33mm thin, making it quite a sleek device in this segment.

Besides, reports claim the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The punch-hole cutout will house the front camera, which is tipped to be a 16MP sensor.

Speaking of cameras, the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to pack in a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter. An 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP supporting sensor are also expected. Under the hood, the Dimensity 1080 chipset might power the new Realme smartphone.

Additionally, reports claim the Realme 10 Pro+ might feature a 4,890 mAh battery paired with 67W fast charging support. All these features place the upcoming Realme smartphone in direct competition with the Redmi Note 12 lineup.

Realme 10 Pro+ Launch in India

The new Realme 10 series is tipped to pack in many devices, including a few 4G phones. The Realme 10 4G has been officially teased for the Indian market. The Realme 10 Pro 4G might also launch alongside, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Indian market is also rumored to get the Realme 10 Pro+ and might launch in three color and storage variants. Presently, the Realme 10 lineup is expected to launch in China on November 17 and is tipped to be competitively priced. The Indian launch details and availability are still under wraps. One can expect the devices to arrive in India before the year ends.

