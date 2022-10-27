Realme 10 Series November Launch Confirmed; Dimensity 1080 SoC, Upgraded Cameras Tipped News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Realme has several new smartphones lined up for launch, including the highly-anticipated Realme 10 series. A new tweet from Realme Global's official Twitter handle confirms that the upcoming lineup will launch in November. Does the Realme 10 lineup have powerful features to take on competitors like the newly launched Redmi Note 12 series?

The upcoming Realme 10 lineup is speculated to include many devices. One can expect a vanilla variant, Realme 10 Pro, and a Pro+ model. A few leaks also suggest there would be a Realme 10 4G for select markets like India. But none of the products have been officially confirmed yet.

Realme 10 Launching in November

Going into the details, Realme VP Madhav Sheth had earlier posted three images, hinting at something new is incoming. His tweet also read: "Three major leap-forward technologies". This indicates that one can expect at least three significant upgrades coming to the Realme 10 series.

Responding to the exec's tweet, the Realme Global Twitter handle confirmed that the upcoming series will launch in November. "The new Realme number series will be launched in November," the tweet reads. Moreover, the hashtag #realme10Series further makes it obvious that the brand is gearing up for a launch soon.

The 3 major leap-forward technologies are Performance, Design & Display 🤓 Did you get them right? And yupp, the new #realme Number Series will be launched in Nov!! Hit the 💛 if you can't wait. https://t.co/CrZLrAGPr9 — realme (@realmeglobal) October 26, 2022

Realme 10 Series Launch: What to Expect?

The Realme 10 lineup has been doing rounds online for a while now. The upcoming 5G models are rumored to feature the Dimensity 1080 chipset, at least for the Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ variants. The chipset is said to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Another leak suggests Realme has upped its game in terms of design for the new number series. For one, the upcoming Realme 10 variants could sport slimmer bezels than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, giving it a rich and premium look.

The upcoming Realme 10 series will go head-to-head in competition with devices like the newly launched Redmi Note 12 lineup. Both are expected to launch in India in the coming months, upping the competition in the affordable 5G segment. Both series are also expected to be competitively priced, which would further fuel the rivalry.

