Realme 2 flash sale starts at 12 noon today on Flipkart

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme had launched its second smartphone the Realme 2 back in September 2018 in India. The affordable smartphone is the successor of company's widely popular Realme 1 smartphone and it packs some decent set of internals for its price range. The device will now be up for grabs via another flash sale today.

The Realme 2 smartphone is going live on a flash sale today starting at 12 noon. The sale will go live on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform. The smartphone has been made available to the users online via Realme's own web store and Flipkart and. As for the offline sales, the device is available at MyJio and Reliance Digital stores.

Realme 2 price and offers:

The Realme 2 was launched at a starting price of Rs 8,990, however, the device has already received a price hike in the past. The Realme 2 with 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage carries a price tag of Rs 9,499, whereas, the device with 4GB RAM/64GB storage is retailing for Rs 10,990. The flash sale offers include a 5 percent discount on the purchase made using an Axis bank Buzz card and also a damage protection plan for Rs 299.

Realme 2 specifications:

The budget Realme 2 sports a tall 6.2-inch display panel that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and it offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. In terms of optics, the device features a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, there is an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 chipse clocking at 1.8GHz. The device comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage which is expandable via microSD card. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo based on ColorOS 5.1 UI on top.