Realme 2 flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specs and launch offers

Realme 2 is all set to go on its flash sales once again in India. Last time the smartphone went out of stock within a fraction of seconds. As usual, the flash sale will start from 12 PM in the noon exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a display notch and has a 4,230mAh battery. The Realme 2 go up against the Redmi 6 Pro which is also going on flash sale today in India at the same time

Realme 2 price and offer

The Realme 2 comes with a price tags of Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage respectively. The smartphone will be up for grabs in Diamond Red and Diamond Black color options.

Talking about the launch deals, the smartphone is offered with a flat discount of Rs 750 with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards transaction. RBL bank credit and Axis Bank Buzz debit card holders are subjected to receive a discount of 5 percent.

Jio users will get an instant cashback of Rs 4,200 in the form of vouchers. Along with the vouchers, buyers will also get an additional 120GB of data on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299. You can also get the device protection at Rs. 399, and a buyback guarantee of up to Rs. 4,000, and no-cost EMIs from Flipkart.

Realme 2 specs

Realme 2 flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1520 pixels. The display carries a 19:9 aspect ratio screen with 88.8 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 3GB or 4GB RAM options.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports dual rear camera with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Realme 2 is fueled by a 4,230mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.