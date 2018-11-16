Realme 2 Pro flash sale on Flipkart at 12 PM: Price, offers and specs

Oppo's former sub-brand Realme launched its smartphone Realme 2 Pro a couple of months back, and the phone is all set to go on sale today in India at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will be exclusively available for sale on Flipkart and the company's official e-commerce website.

Realme 2 Pro flash sale offers and price

During the flash sale, the smartphone will be up for grabs without any price hiked, unlike Realme 2. The e-commerce site is also offering the phone with an exchange value of Rs 7,500. Customers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card can also avail an extra discount of 5 per cent.

Reliance Jio users will be receiving benefits of worth Rs 4,450 and up to 1.1TB of free data with a minimum recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299. Buyer can also opt for the EMI option for purchasing the Realme 2 Pro starting at Rs 465 per month.

Coming to the pricing, the phone will be available for sale in three variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be up for sale at Rs 13,990. The 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory will cost you Rs 15,990, and the top-notch model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant will be listed for Rs 17,990. The Realme 2 Pro will be up for grabs in black, blue and ice lake color options.

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen also carries a water drop notch along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for the security. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery and runs on Color OS 5.2 based on Android Oreo.