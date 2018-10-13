Realme 2 Pro receives a software update to improve camera stability

The Realme 2 Pro is the most affordable smartphone available in India with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In Addition to these features, the smartphone also offers a premium display with a water drop notch and a dual camera setup.

The company has released a new software update for the Realme 2 Pro, which comes with the bug fixed and other improvements. The company has pushed a new software based on ColorOS, with serial number RMX1807EX_11_A_0.6. The file is around 165 MB and comes with the following changes.

RMX1807EX_11_A_0.6 changelog for Realme 2 Pro

Optimised camera effect in local and third-party camera apps

Optimised resolution ratio of camera stickers

Update e-mail address in the service information

Change "Block banners" to "No notification alerts" adds a corresponding icon on the status bar

Adds a function, that activates Google assistant by pressing the power button for 0.5s

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The Realme 2 Pro is available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 13,990 (for the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage), and the high-end variant retails for Rs 17,990 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a tiny water drop notch on top of the display, offering 90.8% screen to body ratio. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 256GB).

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with features like portrait mode, 4K video recording, and other AI features. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera, which can record 1080p videos @ 30fps with support for Face Unlock.

The smartphone has a 3500 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing (no fast charging). The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with ColorOS skin on top. Just like the Realme 1, the Realme 2 Pro will be updated to Android 9 Pie.