Realme 2 Pro Retailing At Its Lowest Ever Price Online: Price, Specifications, And Offers News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has axed the price of its popular smartphone -- the Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone was launched back in October 2018 with dual-rear cameras and an FHD+ display and has been discounted a couple of times previously. With the latest price cut, the Realme 2 Pro is retailing at its lowest price ever. Let's have a look at the details:

Realme 2 Pro Discount And Offers Detail:

The handset is selling on Flipkart as a part of 'Month-end Mobiles Fest.' During the sale, you can buy the base variant with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration for Rs 8,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage can be bought for Rs. 10,999.

Both the variants can only be purchased in Black Sea color option with the discounted price. The sale will be live till August 31st, 2019. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro received a price cut of around Rs. 1,500 earlier this month as well.

You can also avail some offers on the purchase such as five percent discount via Axis Bank credit or debit cards. The HDFC Bank cardholders can also avail five percent cash back. There is also EMI options starting at Rs.518 per month and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,900 on the 4GB RAM model, and up to Rs. 10,500 on the 6GB RAM model.

What Makes Realme 2 Pro A Good Handset In 2019?

The Realme 2 Pro is a budget smartphone which sports a 6.3-inch LCD with 1080 x 22340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 91% screen-to-body ratio, features a waterdrop notch, and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The big display with FHD+ support makes it suitable for high-resolution media consumption.

At its core, an octa-core Snapdragon 66o SoC takes care of the processing. The chipset is accompanied by an Adreno 512GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage space. For imaging, the dual-cameras at the rear packs a 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor.

For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0 aperture) sensor. The device packs a 3,500maAh battery unit. The above-mentioned hardware for an asking price of Rs. 8,999 makes the Realme 2 Pro one of the most competent budget smartphone in the market.

