Just In
- 18 min ago OnePlus TV Codenamed After Famous South Indian Dish Dosa
- 43 min ago Apple And Samsung Dragged To Court Over Harmful RF Radiations
- 1 hr ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy A50s, Mi A3, Galaxy Note10+, Realme 5 Pro And More
- 1 hr ago NASA Astronaut Who Spent 203 Days On ISS Accused Of Identity Theft
Don't Miss
- Movies Dream Girl Song 'Dhagala Lagli Kala': Nushrat Bharucha Takes A Cue From Madhuri Dixit
- Lifestyle Skin Fasting: What Is It And Does Your Skin Need It?
- News In 26 hours of questioning CBI asks Chidambaram about a bank and Twitter account, Sibal tells SC
- Sports MS Dhoni sports a new look dedicated to Indian Army; interacts with fans at Jaipur airport - See pics
- Automobiles Top-Selling Bikes In India For July 2019: Hero Splendor Tops The List With 1.78 Lakh Units
- Finance How To Get Income Tax Refund If There Is A Mismatch In Bank Details?
- Education NTA To Conduct JNU Entrance Test JNUET In May 2020
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Realme 2 Pro Retailing At Its Lowest Ever Price Online: Price, Specifications, And Offers
Realme has axed the price of its popular smartphone -- the Realme 2 Pro. The smartphone was launched back in October 2018 with dual-rear cameras and an FHD+ display and has been discounted a couple of times previously. With the latest price cut, the Realme 2 Pro is retailing at its lowest price ever. Let's have a look at the details:
Realme 2 Pro Discount And Offers Detail:
The handset is selling on Flipkart as a part of 'Month-end Mobiles Fest.' During the sale, you can buy the base variant with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration for Rs 8,999, while the top model with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage can be bought for Rs. 10,999.
Both the variants can only be purchased in Black Sea color option with the discounted price. The sale will be live till August 31st, 2019. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro received a price cut of around Rs. 1,500 earlier this month as well.
You can also avail some offers on the purchase such as five percent discount via Axis Bank credit or debit cards. The HDFC Bank cardholders can also avail five percent cash back. There is also EMI options starting at Rs.518 per month and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,900 on the 4GB RAM model, and up to Rs. 10,500 on the 6GB RAM model.
What Makes Realme 2 Pro A Good Handset In 2019?
The Realme 2 Pro is a budget smartphone which sports a 6.3-inch LCD with 1080 x 22340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers 91% screen-to-body ratio, features a waterdrop notch, and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. The big display with FHD+ support makes it suitable for high-resolution media consumption.
At its core, an octa-core Snapdragon 66o SoC takes care of the processing. The chipset is accompanied by an Adreno 512GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage space. For imaging, the dual-cameras at the rear packs a 16MP (f/1.7 aperture) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor.
For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0 aperture) sensor. The device packs a 3,500maAh battery unit. The above-mentioned hardware for an asking price of Rs. 8,999 makes the Realme 2 Pro one of the most competent budget smartphone in the market.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
99,999
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900