Realme 2 sales go live in India on Flipkart, price starts at Rs 9,499

OPPO's former subsidiary Realme made an entry in the Indian market with the launch of its first Android smartphone the Realme 1 back in May 2018. The company has released around 5 other smartphones in India catering to the needs of all segment of users. Realme 2, which is the successor of Realme 1 smartphone was released back in September 2018 and has received fair share of appreciation from the audience. The device is now available via sale on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform.

As for the pricing, the Realme 2 comes in two different RAM and storage variants including 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,499 and the 4GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 10,990. The affordable price tag and the nifty hardware which the device packs make it one of the best available affordable smartphone in India. Besides, it is also expected that Realme might open its offline store somewhere in the second half of 2019 and will be offering its smartphones offline as well.

Just to recall, the budget segment Realme 2 smartphone measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm in dimensions and weighs 168g in total. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The Realme 2 makes use of a dual-lens rear camera setup which comprises of a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is backed by an entry-segment Octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. As mentioned earlier, the Realme 2 comes in two RAM and storage options including 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage of the smartphone will be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. There is a 4,230mAh non-removable battery unit fuelling the smartphone.