ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Realme 2 sales go live in India on Flipkart, price starts at Rs 9,499

The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OPPO's former subsidiary Realme made an entry in the Indian market with the launch of its first Android smartphone the Realme 1 back in May 2018. The company has released around 5 other smartphones in India catering to the needs of all segment of users. Realme 2, which is the successor of Realme 1 smartphone was released back in September 2018 and has received fair share of appreciation from the audience. The device is now available via sale on the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform.

    Realme 2 sales go live in India on Flipkart, price starts at Rs 9,499

     

    As for the pricing, the Realme 2 comes in two different RAM and storage variants including 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,499 and the 4GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 10,990. The affordable price tag and the nifty hardware which the device packs make it one of the best available affordable smartphone in India. Besides, it is also expected that Realme might open its offline store somewhere in the second half of 2019 and will be offering its smartphones offline as well.

    Just to recall, the budget segment Realme 2 smartphone measures 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm in dimensions and weighs 168g in total. The smartphone flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

    The Realme 2 makes use of a dual-lens rear camera setup which comprises of a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

    The smartphone is backed by an entry-segment Octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. As mentioned earlier, the Realme 2 comes in two RAM and storage options including 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage of the smartphone will be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. There is a 4,230mAh non-removable battery unit fuelling the smartphone.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue