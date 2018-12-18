ENGLISH

Realme 2 to sales go live starting 12 noon today at Flipkart

Realme 2 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 9,499, whereas, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option carry a price tag of Rs 10,990.

    Oppo's former subsidiary Realme is a new brand in the market. The company has around five smartphones under its sleeves with the first one being the Realme 1 smartphone. Following the release of Realme 1, the company had introduced a bunch of other smartphones for the Indian market. Realme has made it smartphones available for the users via flash sales on the e-commerce platforms and recently it had started an open sale for its selfie-centric Realme U1 smartphones. Now, the company is putting up its Realme 2 smartphone up for sale on Flipkart starting today.

    Realme 2 to sales go live starting 12 noon today at Flipkart

     

    The company has released its budget category Realme 2 smartphone back in September this year and the device has received a good response from the audience. The Realme 2's both variants are slated to go live on sale starting 12 noon today on the e-commerce giant Flipkart's platform.

    As for the pricing, the Realme 2 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 9,499, whereas, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 10,990. Interested users can head to Flipkart to get their hands on a brand new Realme 2 smartphone beginning today 12 noon.

    Realme 2 specifications and features:

    The Realme 2 adorns a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel with a notch on top. The display offers a maximum screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. In terms of optics, the device sports a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary lens for depth sensing that has a f/2.4 aperture.

    The smartphone is powered by an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 processor which is clubbed with an Andreno 540 GPU for graphics. The device comes in 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage capacity. Backing up this entire package is a big 4,230mAh battery unit.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
