ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 2 Stable Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update Brings June Security Patch And More

    By
    |

    Realme 2 started receiving the Android Pie-based Color OS 6 beta update last month. Now, the company has released a stable Android Pie update for the device which brings some new features in the mix. The update brings the latest Android security patch along with some new Android Pie features.

    Realme 2 Receiving Stable Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update

     

    Realme 2 Stable Android Pie Update:

    The update carries a firmware build RMX1805EX_11_A.54 and weighs around 2GB in size. Realme has released the new firmware as an OTA in a phased manner. Therefore, it might take a while for the mass rollout to complete.

    If you havn't received the update notification yet, then you can head to the devices'Settings menu to download it manually. The information regarding the stable Android Pie update was shared by the company on its official forum along with the changelog.

    What's New?

    The primary change which the update brings is the new UI. The firmware offers key Android Pie elements such as support for gesture-based navigations, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and also the Riding Mode. The Riding mode comes in handy while driving by muting the notifications.

    The Realme 2 has also received the June 2019 Android security patch and a new Theme store as a standalone app. It also brings improved app drawer and brings new notification icons to the Status Bar. Following the update, the device will definitely deliver an enhanced user experience.

    Realme 2 Highlight Features:

    The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and an iPhone like notch for the selfie camera. There is a dual-camera setup on the rear comprising of a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor which supports AI beauty and bokeh support.

    The handset is powered by an entry-segment octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,320mAh Li-Ion battery.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue