Realme 2 Stable Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update Brings June Security Patch And More

Realme 2 started receiving the Android Pie-based Color OS 6 beta update last month. Now, the company has released a stable Android Pie update for the device which brings some new features in the mix. The update brings the latest Android security patch along with some new Android Pie features.

Realme 2 Stable Android Pie Update:

The update carries a firmware build RMX1805EX_11_A.54 and weighs around 2GB in size. Realme has released the new firmware as an OTA in a phased manner. Therefore, it might take a while for the mass rollout to complete.

If you havn't received the update notification yet, then you can head to the devices'Settings menu to download it manually. The information regarding the stable Android Pie update was shared by the company on its official forum along with the changelog.

What's New?

The primary change which the update brings is the new UI. The firmware offers key Android Pie elements such as support for gesture-based navigations, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and also the Riding Mode. The Riding mode comes in handy while driving by muting the notifications.

The Realme 2 has also received the June 2019 Android security patch and a new Theme store as a standalone app. It also brings improved app drawer and brings new notification icons to the Status Bar. Following the update, the device will definitely deliver an enhanced user experience.

Realme 2 Highlight Features:

The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and an iPhone like notch for the selfie camera. There is a dual-camera setup on the rear comprising of a 13MP primary and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor which supports AI beauty and bokeh support.

The handset is powered by an entry-segment octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,320mAh Li-Ion battery.

