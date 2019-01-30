Realme 2 up for grabs via open sale on Flipkart starting today

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer made an entry in the Indian market with the release of its first budget smartphone the Realme 1. Following the success of its first smartphone, the company then released the successor of the Realme 1, i.e, the Realme 2 back in September 2018. The Realme 2 has been quite popular in the affordable segment of smartphones and the company has hosted various flash sales to sell the device in the Indian market. Yesterday, the device was available via a flash sale that was hosted on the e-commerce giant Flipkart and apparently that was the last flash sale the device. Now, Realme has announced that the device will be available via open sale on Flipkart beginning today.

Realme 2 pricing and offers:

The Realme 2 was released back in September 2018 with an original price tag of Rs 8,990 but later on, received a price hike. The Realme 2 is currently available in two variants including a 3GB/32GB storage and a 4GB/64GB storage variant. The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 9,499 and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM is retailing for Rs 10,990.

You can also grab some offers on the purchase of a new Realme 2 smartphone. You will get an additional discount of 5 percent while making the purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz card. There is also a 30-day Phone Exchange plan which you can avail for just Re 1. With the help of this plan, you can get up to 90 percent exchange value on the device within a month of its purchase.

Just to recall, the Realme 2 makes use of an entry-segment octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset that clocks at up to 1.8GHz. For multitasking, the device comes with 3GB/4GB RAM option which is paired with 32GB and 64GB internal storage respectively. The internal storage of the device is further expandable up to 256GB via an external microSD card slot.

The device features a 6.2-inch display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. For optics, there is a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 13MP+ 2MP sensor. For selfies, there is an 8MP camera at the front.