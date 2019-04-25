Realme 3 available via open sale on Flipkart starting today, price starts at Rs 8549 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The smartphone runs on a mid-range octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is accompanied by Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.

Realme 3, the latest budget smartphone by Oppo's former subsidiary is of the competent smartphones under sub 10K price range in India. Launched back in March 2019, the smartphone offers some modern set of features such as a gradient design pattern, dual-rear cameras, and others. The smartphone has been made available via numerous flash sales in the country. Now, the device is available via an open sale starting today in the country.

The announcement regarding the Realme 3 open sale was made by the company's CEO Madhav Sheth. Sheth took it to Twitter to announce the open sale (24 x 7 sale) which began a 12 noon today. The smartphone can be purchased online from Flipkart.com and the company's own online store.

The Realme 3 comes in dual RAM and storage configurations of 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage. While the 3GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 8,549, the high-end variant with 8GB RAM comes with a price tag of Rs 10,449. The device can be purchased from three different color options including Gradient Blue, Dynamic Black, and Classic Black colors.

Realme 3 hardware and software:

The smartphone runs on a mid-range octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor which is accompanied by Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device supports a microSD card of up to 256GB. It flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The waterdrop notch on the top of the display accommodates a 13MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Realme 3 all colors & variants will now be available 24x7

Starting 12 noon today. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 25, 2019

The rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP lens with f/2.4 aperture. The fingerprint scanner is also mounted on the rear panel for biometric authentication. In the software department, the device ships with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 UI. It has a 4230mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.