ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme 3 flash sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs and offers

    Realme 3 Pro up for grabs today at 12 PM via Flipkart and official store. Here's how you can grab one.

    By
    |

    Oppo's sub-brand realme launched its Realme 3  back in March this year and it seems that the phone is gaining pace in the country in terms of sales. Today the company has scheduled yet another flash sale for the Realme 3 Pro at 12 PM (Noon). If you are planning to buy one then this is the best time to grab it.

    Realme 3 flash sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs and offers

     

    Realme 3 price and offer

    Since the launch of the smartphone, Realme has achieved the target of selling 500,000 units in just three weeks. The Realme 3 Pro will be up for sale today on Flipkart and Realme's e-store. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be priced at Rs 8,999 and the top-notch model is listed for Rs 10,999 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

    The smartphone will be available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black color variant.

    Apart from all this, the company is also offering a 10 per cent SuperCash if the phone is purchased via MobiKwik, the company claims that the SuperCash will be credited to buyers MobiKwik wallet in 24 hours. Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card transaction.

    Just to recall, the Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC, clubbed with ARM Mali-G72 GPU.

     

    On the optical front, it houses a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

    The Realme 3 is fuelled by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery and runs Android Pie OS out-of-the-box based on ColorOS 6.0.

    Read More About: realme 3 pro realme smartphone news
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue