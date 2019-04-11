Realme 3 flash sale today at 12 PM: Price, specs and offers News oi-Karan Sharma Realme 3 Pro up for grabs today at 12 PM via Flipkart and official store. Here's how you can grab one.

Oppo's sub-brand realme launched its Realme 3 back in March this year and it seems that the phone is gaining pace in the country in terms of sales. Today the company has scheduled yet another flash sale for the Realme 3 Pro at 12 PM (Noon). If you are planning to buy one then this is the best time to grab it.

Realme 3 price and offer

Since the launch of the smartphone, Realme has achieved the target of selling 500,000 units in just three weeks. The Realme 3 Pro will be up for sale today on Flipkart and Realme's e-store. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be priced at Rs 8,999 and the top-notch model is listed for Rs 10,999 with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

The smartphone will be available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black color variant.

Apart from all this, the company is also offering a 10 per cent SuperCash if the phone is purchased via MobiKwik, the company claims that the SuperCash will be credited to buyers MobiKwik wallet in 24 hours. Flipkart is also offering an additional 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card transaction.

Just to recall, the Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core SoC, clubbed with ARM Mali-G72 GPU.

On the optical front, it houses a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera sensor with an LED flash. At the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 3 is fuelled by a 4,230mAh non-removable battery and runs Android Pie OS out-of-the-box based on ColorOS 6.0.