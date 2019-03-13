Realme 3 going up for sale again tomorrow in India on Flipkart.com News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Realme 3's 3GB RAM carries a price tag of Rs 8,999, the 4GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 10,999.

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer recently launched its new affordable smartphone, the Realme 3 in the Indian market. The smartphone has gone up for its first flash sale in the country yesterday. If the company is to be believed then the device has already recorded over 2.1 lakh unit sales mark here in India. Following the success of the first sale, the company has already scheduled the next flash sale of the Realme 3 smartphone in India.

Realme 3 price:

The Realme 3 smartphone is available in two different RAM and storage configurations. The variant includes a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of onboard storage. While the 3GB RAM variant carries a price tag of Rs 8,999, the 4GB RAM variant is retailing for Rs 10,999. The device offers attractive Radiant Blue and Dynamic Black color options to choose from.

Realme 3 flash sale details:

The Realme 3 will be available via flash sale starting 12 noon tomorrow, i.e, March 19, in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Interested users can also visit Realme's own online web store to purchase a brand new Realme 3 smartphone. As this is a flash sale, it is highly likely that it might wrap up within minutes after it begins. So, it is advised that you use a reliable internet connection while making the purchase and also head to the online stores a few minutes before the sale begins.

Realme 3 specifications:

The latest affordable smartphone by the Chinese smartphone brand flaunts a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel with a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top for screen protection. The smartphone features a dual-lens primary setup that has a13MP primary lens accompanied by a 2MP secondary depth sensor. At its core, a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset fuels the device. The processor is clubbed with 3GB/4GB of RAM for multi-tasking. In terms of storage, it has a 32GB and a 64GB variant. The internal memory is expandable via microSD card.